Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 311 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

