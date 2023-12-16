Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

