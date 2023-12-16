Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $78,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

