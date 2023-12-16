Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $223,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $234.14. 5,260,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,372. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.13.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

