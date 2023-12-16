Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $113,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $95.65. 5,091,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,145. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

