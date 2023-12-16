Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.86. 4,282,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,265. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.