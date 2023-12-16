Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 581 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

HP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 28,405,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,149. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.