Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 497 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 17,104,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,188. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

