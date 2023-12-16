Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 259 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 23,075,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

