Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 180 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.02. 4,263,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

