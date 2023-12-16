Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 80,369 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

