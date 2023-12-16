Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,451 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $31.12.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.