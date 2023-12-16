Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 2,019,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,652. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

