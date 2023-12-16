Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402,526 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,902,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.99. 1,309,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,434. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.