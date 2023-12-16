Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.4 %

FE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,110,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

