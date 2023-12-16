Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.96. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $98.86.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.