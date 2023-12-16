Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $30.95. 21,266,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,072,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

