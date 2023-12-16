CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

