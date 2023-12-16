CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCCS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 696,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.