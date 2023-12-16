Capitol Family Office Inc. Purchases 23,962 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 774.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 8,883,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
