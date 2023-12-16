Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,655,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

