Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.82

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 480033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

The company has a market cap of $880.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

