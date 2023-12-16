Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $93,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 84.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

