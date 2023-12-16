Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 3.4 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.