Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $29.20

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

