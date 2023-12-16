Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $29.20

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on UCBI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks
United Community Banks Price Performance
Shares of UCBI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.