Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

About Bridgestone

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.