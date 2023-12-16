Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 18,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,515,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

