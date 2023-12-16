Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,494.98

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3,494.98 and last traded at $3,455.04, with a volume of 83710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,424.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,052.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,969.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

