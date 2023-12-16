Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 240 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.