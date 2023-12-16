BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.00

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 2491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

