BMO Capital Markets Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.01.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2797295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.