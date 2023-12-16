Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Stock Down 0.8 %

SQ stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Block by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Block by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 810,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Block by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

