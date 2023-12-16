Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 6,793 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $21,873.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,330,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.8 %

BLDE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 2,584,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,232. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $4,521,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 785,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

