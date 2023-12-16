BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $799.67

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $799.67 and last traded at $798.20, with a volume of 249302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $773.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $685.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

