Bitcoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42,519.14 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $832.17 billion and approximately $15.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.00543172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00116854 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,571,768 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

