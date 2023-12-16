Bitcoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42,519.14 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $832.17 billion and approximately $15.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.00543172 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00116854 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026215 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,571,768 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
