BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

