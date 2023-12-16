Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Buys 200 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,434.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,727. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 159,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.