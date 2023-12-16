Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

