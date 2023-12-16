Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

