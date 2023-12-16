Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 341 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $558.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $576.58. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

