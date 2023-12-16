Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.