Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

