Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.