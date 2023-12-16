Bank of New Hampshire Sells 460 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

