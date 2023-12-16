Bank of New Hampshire Sells 345 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Target were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

