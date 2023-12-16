Bank of New Hampshire Sells 300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $79.84 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

