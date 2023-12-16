Bank of New Hampshire Sells 210 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NIKE were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $121.47 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

