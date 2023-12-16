Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $957,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

