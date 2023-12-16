Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in State Street were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $77.63 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

