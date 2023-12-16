Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 403 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

